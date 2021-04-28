FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91, Fidelity Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

