Frontier Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.67 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Frontier has a market cap of $79.23 million and approximately $40.67 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $2.11 or 0.00003853 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frontier Coin Profile

FRONT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

