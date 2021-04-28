Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $20.99 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $21.98.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
