Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $20.99 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $931,114.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.