Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s current price.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Frontier Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $20.99 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $356,553,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $931,114.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.