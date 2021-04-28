frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Shares of FTDR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,918,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,914,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,644,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 595,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,084.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 389,715 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,317,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,551,000 after acquiring an additional 340,627 shares during the period.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.