Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an average rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.94.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $183.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.17 and a 200 day moving average of $144.73. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $183.28. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,663.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,460 shares of company stock worth $1,069,466 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 69,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 255.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

