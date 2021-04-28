freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.70 ($25.53).

FRA:FNTN opened at €20.50 ($24.12) on Wednesday. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company has a 50-day moving average of €20.21 and a 200 day moving average of €18.08.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

