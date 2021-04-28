Freed Investment Group Sells 13,900 Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Freed Investment Group lowered its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Citius Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.0% of Freed Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Freed Investment Group’s holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 40,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,086,778. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CTXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

