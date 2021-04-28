Frank’s International (FI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Frank’s International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. Frank’s International has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $738.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.