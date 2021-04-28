Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $81.97. 155,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,574. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.33.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,783.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.