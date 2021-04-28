Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of FELE stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.30. 116,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,954. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

