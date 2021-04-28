Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.89, but opened at $28.67. Four Corners Property Trust shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 2,032 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,009,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FCPT)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

