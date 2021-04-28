Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Shares of FCPT traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 1,770,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,033. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

