Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 437 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 413,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 269,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56.

