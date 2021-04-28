Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Atlantic American worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic American during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of AAME stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.26. Atlantic American Co. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.