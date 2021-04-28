Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

