Fortinet (FTNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTNT stock opened at $201.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.67. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $103.76 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

