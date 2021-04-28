Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $814.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will post sales of $814.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $802.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $837.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $894.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

NYSE FLS traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 473,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $42.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $55,395,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 237,403 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $6,747,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 386,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 178,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

