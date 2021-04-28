FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.76

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.76 and last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 1977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $9,047,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in FLIR Systems by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in FLIR Systems by 69.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 56,632 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.