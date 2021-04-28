FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 584 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.30.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,569,661 shares of company stock valued at $445,089,071 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.12. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.56 and a 52 week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

