Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Trading 7.6% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $48.89 and last traded at $48.84. 9,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 605,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

