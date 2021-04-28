Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $139.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.47.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

