FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $174.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. FirstService has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $177.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.65.

Get FirstService alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC cut FirstService from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.29.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.