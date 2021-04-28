First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,986 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,200,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,626,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,367.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 48,835 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,459,000.

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $103.40. 6,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average of $97.00. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $59.50 and a twelve month high of $112.02.

