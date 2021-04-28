First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

FSFG opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $162.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $39,998.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 970 shares in the company, valued at $59,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $28,345.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $82,561. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

