First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $175.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.83% from the company’s current price.

FRC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC opened at $181.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.47. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $182.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after buying an additional 207,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $2,547,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.