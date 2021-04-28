First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. 169,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,615. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

