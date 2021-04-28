First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FXNC stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. First National has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $18.75.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter. First National had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. purchased 8,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $151,788.71. Also, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. purchased 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,841.20. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXNC. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First National by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

