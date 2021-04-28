First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. First Merchants reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

FRME opened at $47.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,876 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in First Merchants by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,017,000 after buying an additional 535,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 331,345 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,642,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

