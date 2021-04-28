First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $19.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $9,475,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 398,344 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,301. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.