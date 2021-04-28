First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,687. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Foundation has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,124,000 after buying an additional 238,315 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 676.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 114,756 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,320,000 after buying an additional 101,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.