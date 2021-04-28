First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issues Earnings Results

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

FFWM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,687. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get First Foundation alerts:

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.