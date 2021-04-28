First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Announces Earnings Results

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%.

NASDAQ FFNW traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. 9,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,963. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $135.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

FFNW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

