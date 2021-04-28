First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Shares of THFF traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.34. 1,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,711. First Financial has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

