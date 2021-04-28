First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

NASDAQ:FCBC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,077. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $509.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

