First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of FCF opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCF. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

