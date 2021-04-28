First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Gap Up to $843.33

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $843.33, but opened at $887.30. First Citizens BancShares shares last traded at $897.15, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $842.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 178 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,733,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

