First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. 1,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,803. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. First Busey has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.
First Busey Company Profile
First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.
