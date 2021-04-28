First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. 1,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,803. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. First Busey has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get First Busey alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.