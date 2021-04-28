First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of FBP opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

