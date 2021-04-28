First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Shares of FBNC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

