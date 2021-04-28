Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 1,705 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,284,000. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.40. 10,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,674. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $96.75.

