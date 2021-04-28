Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $482,000 Investment in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DWX. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 53,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,402. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $39.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

