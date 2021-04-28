Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 343.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,231,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,378.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after buying an additional 82,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 81,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after buying an additional 59,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.85. 8,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,341. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.04. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

