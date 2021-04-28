Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $490.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

