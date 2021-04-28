Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 1,703 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VO opened at $233.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

