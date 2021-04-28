Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 14,762 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,762 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,844,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,689,000 after purchasing an additional 367,970 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,271,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 667,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 152,789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,369,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 198,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $92.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.06.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.