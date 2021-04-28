Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises 1.0% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,837,000 after buying an additional 42,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,645,000 after buying an additional 306,334 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,155,000 after acquiring an additional 117,062 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total value of $626,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,610 shares in the company, valued at $69,348,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,008 shares of company stock worth $8,366,346 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $275.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.