Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $173.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

