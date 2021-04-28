Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $12.90 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 3.0% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 275,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 294,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,965,000 after acquiring an additional 59,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 283.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $384.14 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.07 and a fifty-two week high of $389.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.13 and its 200 day moving average is $338.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

