Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

